Mary Therese Drewyor, 93, formerly of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born November 17, 1927, to John and Mary Mueller and was the youngest of three children. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death.
She is survived by her 4 children, Martha Ann Danielson (Bruce), Arthur John Drewyor, Mary Alice Zagoric (Chris), and Joseph Arthur Drewyor, Jr. (Suzan); 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Mary was raised in the Toledo area, where she met and married the love of her life, Joseph A. Drewyor, Sr. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Because she valued education, she became an elementary school teacher, teaching in several states throughout her career. In support of her husband's military career, Catholic faith, and because of her compassionate nature, she was active in multiple organizations. Mary's cheerful, witty, and friendly demeanor endeared her to everyone she met.
Her graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 22nd at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 24th at St. Egberts Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to The Toledo School for the Arts, or a charity of the donor's' choice.
