Marcella “Marcie” Willis, 79, of Williston, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The family will celebrate her life in private.
Marcie was a lifelong member of the Latter-Day Saints – Harkers Island Ward. She was a gifted seamstress, and in front of the sewing machine with a smile on her face is where you found her most days. Though she loved sewing, her greatest passion in life was her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Marcie is survived by her daughters, Susan Ramsey, and Velvet Gillikin; grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Tabitha, Nicky and wife Nicole, Alicia and Kayla; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayneal Willis; parents, James “Jimmy” and Lotte Waite; sons, Stephen and Jay Bird Willis; brothers, Jim Boy and Tooter Waite; and sister, Geneva Van Buran.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
