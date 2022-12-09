Prophetess, Hilda Raye Reels, 79, of Beaufort, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Gardens of Pamlico.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 12 pm and the viewing will be from 11am to noon. Location of service is Bridgeway Church of the Nazarene, 100 Lockhart Dr., Beaufort, NC. Rev. Gerald Godette officiating. Interment will directly follow at Reels Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
