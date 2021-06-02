Gerald “Jerry” Valentine, 80, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
There will be no service.
Jerry was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Walter Valentine and Addy Harper. He worked in Philadelphia as the owner of a fire and water restoration business. Jerry retired to Carteret County seven years ago and loved boating, fishing and Philadelphia sports. Most recently, he enjoyed his friends and neighbors at the HarborSide Club at 70 West.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Maureen Young of Pine Knoll Shores; his son, Jerry Valentine and wife Donna of Cape May, N.J.; and two grandchildren, Avery Brooks and husband Johnathon of Charlotte and Garret Young of Pine Knoll Shores, as well as two sisters, Jane Fisher of Reading, Pa., and Joan Figuerelle of South Jersey, N.J.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.