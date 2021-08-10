Judy McCabe Garner, 74, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Munden Funeral Home, and the memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City, located at the intersection of Highway 24 and McCabe Road.
Judy was born in Carteret County on July 25, 1947, to the late Eula G. McCabe and Curtis L. McCabe of the Wildwood community. She was a member of the National Beta Club graduating from West Carteret High School in 1965 and King’s Business College (Raleigh) in 1966. She married Ches Garner (Atlantic Beach, NC) at her home church (Wildwood Presbyterian) on June 1, 1968, and they began a wonderful life together that lasted 53 yrs.
Over the years, lived and worked in Asheville, NC (3 years), New Bern, NC (5 years), Pine Knoll Shores (4 years), Charlotte (25 years) and Raleigh (11 years). Following Judy’s retirement as Registrar from the Wake Forest High School in 2015, relocated back to their Pine Knoll Shores coastal home in 2016.
Judy worked as a waitress for the Sanitary Restaurant (MHC) while in High School. She worked in the accounting department of Bon Marche department store while in Asheville. Judy was born with a “big heart” and spent a number of years volunteering in our children’s schools in Morehead City and Charlotte before working full time for the school system in both Charlotte and Raleigh prior to retiring in 2015.
Judy and Ches joined the Order of The Eastern Star, Chapter 38 (Biltmore, NC) where she served and an officer (Ruth in 1970 and Esther in 1971). Many lifelong friends established.
Our children were a key focus throughout Judy’s life. Debbie born in Asheville and Steven born in New Bern. While in New Bern, we only had one car and Judy quickly adapted with bike equipped with basket and extra seat for our two young children. She was “relentless” in developing ideas/plans to get things done in the best interest of all.
Judy was born with a “unique ability” to remember and easily recall birthdays of family, friends, co-workers, etc. Every day upon awakening she would recall and announce a list of individuals with birthdays on that specific day.
She cherished spending time with family and friends. Especially loved attending school/dance/sporting events for children Deb and Steven. Judy developed may lifelong friends via those activities. She was very inclusive and easily/fully welcomed her in-laws as well as son’s wife Catherine and stepson Jacob. All positive.
A “kind soul” and woman of “strong faith,” Judy loved serving the Lord, enjoyed many Bible studies and spent time daily helping others.
Special thanks are extended to 3HC (in-home Hospice Care); special caregivers, Ms Kate, Ms Tatiana, Ms Nancy R, Ms Doni R, Ms Faye B, Ms Jeana C, Ms Kathy N and Ms Kathy Mc; Carteret Healthcare; Primary Care, Dr Nutz and Staff; and SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House.
She is survived by her spouse, Ches Garner of Pine Knoll Shores; son, Steven Garner and wife Catherine of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Debbie Garner and fiancé Dean Rathbun of Newport Beach, Ca; grandson, Jacob Sudduth of Charlotte, NC; sister, Linda Barts of Dunn; special cousins, Linda Lindstrom and Carolyn Dean of Clovis, Ca and Karen McCabe of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Judy McCabe Garner to SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House (Newport, NC).
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
