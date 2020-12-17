Mark Godette Sr., 67, of Newport, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Lynn Godette. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and out of an overabundance of caution, the family will stream the service live. Also, you are invited to share stories, notes of condolence or photos at noebrooks.net.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Godette; son, Mark Godette Jr.; daughter, Lakeshia Collins; six grandchildren; sister, Audrey Addo; three brothers, Ronnie, Cass and Gerald Godette; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Claudette Potter and Doris McFadden; and brother, Artist Godette.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
