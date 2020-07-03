Jonathan Patrick Rodriguez-LeBron, 51, of La Grange, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. He has family in Carteret County.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Tyndall Funeral Home, 1005 N Church St., Mt. Olive. Pastor Gabe Mitchell will be presiding.
He was born April 21, 1969, and was a devoted husband and father.
He gladly and proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group from November 1990 to December 1994, stationed at Fort Devens military installation in Massachusetts. Following his military service, he attended Mt. Olive College to finalize his bachelor’s degree and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in accounting. While in college, he served as post commander for the Mt. Olive American Legion Post No. 103.
For more than 15 years, Jonathan’s love of sports meant he devoted many weeknights and weekends to coaching and supporting Joshua and Joseph and their friends on many sports teams. From baseball, football, basketball for Joshua to soccer, tennis and basketball for Joseph, he participated in all aspects of helping them and their fellow teammates excel in the sports they loved and encouraged them in their journeys to becoming great young men. In addition, he supported the school sports program as an active member of the Spring Creek Booster Club, including taking on the role of president for a time.
He was a member of Garris Chapel United Methodist Church and enjoyed previously participating in the men’s group and the church choir. He also gladly served as the treasurer for a time.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Beavers Rodriguez-LeBron; and his sons, Joshua Keith LeBron and Joseph Patrick LeBron of the home. In addition, he is survived by his parents, Carmelo Rodriguez-LeBron of Jacksonville and Catherine LeBron of Morehead City; and brothers, Michael, Rodney and Phillip; his father and mother-in-law, Keith and Glenda Beavers of Mt. Olive; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Garris Chapel United Methodist Church, 823 Piney Grove Church Road, La Grange, NC 28551.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service. At others time, the family will be in residence.
Arrangements are by Tyndall Funeral Home of Mt. Olive.
