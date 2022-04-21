Paul Francis Valko, 73, of Havelock, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A Prayer Service, with military honors, will begin at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 24th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
