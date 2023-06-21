William "Bill" Woodbury, 87, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.
Bill's memorial service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, June 27th, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Morehead City with a gathering of family and friends following.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
