Freddie Collins, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her home.
Freddie was born in Houston, Texas, on December 5, 1933, to the late Louis and Gertrude Eno.
She is survived by her sons, Harvey Ellis of Cape Carteret, Rodney Ellis of Morehead City and Rip Collins of Stella.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Major John “Rip” Winston Collins in 2017; and son, Timothy Ellis.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
