Zelma Mason Guthrie Shipp, 90, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Bogue, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Myrtle Beach.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. C.H. Hardesty officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail LaCroix of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sons, David LaCroix of Newport, James LaCroix of Hubert, Joseph LaCroix of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Dusty Rhodes of Charlotte; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Beryl Jones and Bonnie Hatsell, both of Swansboro.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mitchell LaCroix; second husband, Linden Carper; her third husband, Harold Shipp; son, Michael LaCroix; and grandsons, Mitchell, Josh and Jamie LaCroix.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
