Phillip Lynwood Gariba, 72, of Miami, Fla., formerly of Carteret County, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence.
The family will hold a private service at Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
