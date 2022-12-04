LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island
Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Vanna McKay
Vanna McKay, 85, Passed away on Friday December 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Elmore Curtis Jr., Newport
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
David Bridgers, Beaufort
David Bridgers, 64, of Beaufort, passed away December 2, 2022, at home. Tye memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday December 8, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MICHAEL SCOTT LINDQUIST, Newport
Michael Scott Lindquist, 53, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center following a brief illness. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 12th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner, Senior Pastor.
MARGARITA STALLINGS, Havelock
Margarita Stallings, 73, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz.
FRED LEROY BURRIS, Newport
Fred Leroy Burris, 96, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Fred, known to all as Leroy, was born on November 28, 1926, in Fowler, Indiana, to the late Jacob and Stella Burris.
