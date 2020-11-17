Betty Lou Weeks, a longtime resident of Raleigh, formerly of Bogue, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
A graveside service will take place at a later date.
After graduating from Swansboro High School, Betty moved to Raleigh to attend Hardbarger Business College.
Her many years working at Dorothea Dix Hospital were most rewarding.
Betty remained a resident of Raleigh until her death, but she never forgot home, as she made numerous trips to visit family and friends. She so loved and enjoyed her Carteret County coast.
In Betty’s words: “I have been blessed with God’s care, a great family and wonderful friends. One could not ask for more. Thanks to each one for your caring with kind words, visits, smiles and long talks. Bless all of you until we meet again, with much love to all.”
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.