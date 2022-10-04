James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness.
James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
James was a 1981 graduate of Swansboro High School; he continued his education at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy graduating in 1986. In addition to working at many pharmacies in North Carolina and Florida, his greatest accomplishment was the launching of his own home infusion pharmacy in Greenville and Wilmington.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother Louis.
James is survived by his partner of many years, Susan Silvear Jordan; a sister, brother and many friends and family. Everyone who knew James knew of his loving, caring and giving nature. He will be missed dearly.
At this time, there will not be a service. Donations can be made in his name to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
