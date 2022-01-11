Florence B. Anderson, 97, of Morehead City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 2,2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Clyde Eborn. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home.
She was born in Randolph County, North Carolina on May 15,1924 to the late Clyde and Stacey Bunting. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and warrior for Christ.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynette Evans of Mebane and Debbie Harris of Burlington; sons, Lamar Wood and Tammy Salter of Stacy and Rusty Anderson and wife Kim of Morehead City; sister, Georgia Culberson of Newport; grandchildren, Tyler Anderson, Sarah Anderson, Lilly Anderson, Joshua Wood, Sean Wood, Nathan Jesky, and Reed Cranford; and great-grandchildren, Faris Cranford, Aleena Cranford, Alec Jesky, and Aria Jesky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Anderson.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Fundamental Broadcasting Network, 520 Roberts Rd, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.