Letha “Honie” Hunnings LaCroix passed away from this earthly existence, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 14th, at Bridgeway Baptist Church, with the Rev. Merle D. Hunt, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Honie was born April 24, 1953, in Morehead City, NC to the late Oliver and Pearl Hunnings. She grew up in both Pascagoula, MS, and Beaufort, NC. Honie worked at Safrit’s Building Supply as a bookkeeper for over twenty years before retiring. Honie was known for her cooking skills, love of Lifetime TV movies, loyalty to friends, love of sweet tea but above all else, her love for her family. In her retirement years, she loved to travel and spend as much time going to Disney with her son and family as she could. However, the highlight of her life was being a mother and grandmother.
Those left to treasure her memory are her much beloved son, William “Bill” Willis and wife, Dione, of Beaufort; 3 grandchildren, Kristen Gray Willis, Edward Ross Willis, and Jackson Thomas Willis; brother, Wendell Hunnings and wife, Gail, of Williston; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael LaCroix; son, Mitchell; three brothers, Clayton, Harold, and John Hunnings; and sister, Debra Hunnings.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in memory of Letha Hunnings LaCroix to the American Cancer Society. 1-800-227-2345, http://donate.cancer.org, American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
