Carolyn “Geri” Willis Jones, 75, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 13th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Geri was born on May 12, 1946, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late George and Bennie Willis. Following high school, Geri studied to become a beautician, working in that field until she married. In 1965, she met the love of her life, Orville “Lee” Jones and they married in 1966 at Ann Street United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member.
With her outgoing and wonderful personality, Geri enjoyed being a member of the Wesleyan Circle. She also had a life membership with the Beta Sigma Phi, social fraternity, where she enjoyed being with positive, fun-loving women who weren’t afraid to eat dessert. Her appreciation of flowers and beautiful lawns was a perfect fit for her involvement and membership with the Beaufort Garden Club where she worked with others to maintain and enhance the beauty in Beaufort.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Orville “Lee” Jones of the home; daughter, Georgia Jones of Beaufort; son, Jason Willis Jones and wife Melissa of Stem, NC; sister, Frances Baugh of Morehead City; and grandchildren, Calvin Jackson and Aislinn Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
