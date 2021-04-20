Kim Styron, 56, of Sea Level, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her family will celebrate of her life from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the family homestead.
Kim was born Nov. 21, 1964, in Sea Level to the late Jim and Reda Styron. Her kind nature and caring personality allowed her to be a blessing to so many as she served as a certified nursing assistant at Sea Level Hospital Extended Care and Snug Harbor in Sea Level.
She is survived by her cousins, T.C. Davis, Chobby Taylor, Mary Styron and Shawna Styron; nephew, Douglas Gaskill; and her beloved furry friend, Pompom.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susie Styron; and brother, Jamie Styron.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
