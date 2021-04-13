June Dale Willis, 74, of Salter Path, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Her funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Salter Path United Methodist Church. She will be interred at Gale's Creek Cemetery.
June Dale was born April 29, 1946, to Irvin and Eunice Frost Smith. She was raised in the close-nit community of Salter Path. June was one of four siblings. After high school, June worked in the family store, Smiths Minute Market. She married her first love, David Willis, and was mother to Davy Willis, the apple of her eye. June was a loving sister, aunt and a friend. June’s passion for her Lord and Savior shone throughout the community as she visited the sick and cared for the church grounds. She was an anchor for many.
She is survived by her son, David W. Willis Jr.; sister, Patsy Rose Hill of Salter Path; her sisters-in-law, Beverly and Rebecca Smith; her brother-in-law, Frank Franklin; her nieces and nephews, Jason Smith, Tammy Franklin, Allison Smith, Shannon Cox, Adam Smith, Kristi Waters, Louise Davis and Tyler Hill; her great-nieces and nephews, Bayli Horack, Casey Franklin, Sophie and Christian Cox, Clara and Lily Smith, Will Davis, River Smith, Isabel, Kate and Ava Waters and, last by not least, Spencer and Serenity Smith.
June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David W. Willis Sr.; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Rose; her sister-in-law, Mildred Franklin; and her niece, Nancy Franklin.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in June’s may be made to Salter Path United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.