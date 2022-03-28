SID A. HORTON, Morehead City
Sid A. Horton, 76, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 30th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Pollock. The family will receive friends following the service.
EDWARD MICHAEL PERRELLA, Morehead City
Edward Michael Perrella, 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
BARBARA M. SINGLETON, Durham
Barbara M. Singleton, 67, of Durham, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Duke Hospice - Hock Family Pavilion, in Durham. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, April 1st at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. Full obituary forthcoming.
