June George, 81, of Newport, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at NoeBrooks.net
