Justin Max Stein, 39, of Wilmington, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Jan. 4, 2021.
There will be no service.
He was born Feb. 19, 1981. Justin was a young man of many interests and talents. He was an amazing chef, potter and sculptor and wrote beautifully. For the past 20 years he worked in the restaurant business. Justin was known for his kindness, his contagious laugh and soft, gentle spirit.
He is survived by his father, Howard Stein of Wilmington; his mother, Cynthia Murrelle of Raleigh; his sister, Susan Stein Turner and husband Wayne Turner; his niece, Ashley Turner; nephew, Greyson Turner; and maternal grandmother, Joan Starcala. Justin is also survived by his paternal grandfather, Bucky Stein; his uncle, Elliott Stein; and aunt, Debby Stein Mathies and husband Blair Mathies and their children Henry, Rose and Max.
Justin rests in peace in Philadelphia, Pa., alongside his paternal grandmother, Ruth Stein, whom he called “SoSo.”
Justin loved, was loved and will be missed by his family and friends. His favorite charity was Lower Cape Fear Lifecare, 1414 Physicians Drive,
Wilmington, NC 28401.
Arrangements are by Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.