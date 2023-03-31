Cathy Gaskill, 69, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 3rd at Atlantic Community Cemetery.
Cathy was born on December 20, 1953, in Morehead City, Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Ralph Gaskill and Agnes Carolyn Gaskill. After high school, she furthered her education at East Carolina University where she graduated with her bachelor's degree. After school she found her way to Louisiana where she worked in the oil industry. She had many fond memories of her time in the deep south, experiencing new sights and local customs.
Known for her love of reading, she would happily get lost in a good book and an intriguing story. Even though Cathy was a very private person, she selflessly gave to others and was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Cathy will be fondly remembered as a loving sister to her siblings, Mark Gaskill of Sea Level, NC and Cindy Rhinehardt of Marshallberg, NC. She is also survived by her aunt, Peggy Smith of Fredericksburg, VA, along with her nieces and nephews and their families, Taylor Brianne Bolton (Michael) and their children, Hattie and Tilley, all of Fairfax, VA, Mark Weston Gaskill (Laura) and their son, Coley, all of Winston-Salem, NC, Ashley Nicole Fortune (John) and their children Winston and Addilyn, all of Jacksonville, NC, and Michael T. Gaskill (Alexandrea Payne) and his daughter Graceleigh, all of Stumpy Point, NC.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Gaskill.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Atlantic Methodist Church for the Scout Hut Fund, P.O. Box 145, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
