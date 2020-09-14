Janis L. Williams, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Her celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Janis was born July 18, 1947, in Goldsboro. Her love for literature led her in many directions, primarily as the owner and operator of Maritime Magazine and editor for the NC Coast magazine. She was also the advertising coordinator for the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority.
Janis was a former member of Unitarian Coastal Fellowship and a member in the League of Women Voters.
Janis loved beach and reggae music. She was a “Supreme” dancer. She was able to out-dance anyone on the floor.
She is survived by her cousin, Bonnie Latham of Raleigh; nieces, nephews and cousins; and her ex-husbands, who were dear friends, Steven Baddour of Washington, D.C., and Ronald L. White of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Janis’ memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, N.C. Affiliate, 600 Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560, or to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
