Isaac Dees, III, of Swansboro, passed away at ECU Inpatient Hospice in Greenville on Sunday, May 28, 2023. He was 67 years old.
Ike was born in Wilson, NC to Isaac Dees, Jr. and Rosemary Canady Dees. He was a proud graduate of Louisburg College and UNC-Wilmington. In later years he worked at Sound Furniture in Cedar Point.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Thomas “Ted” Dees.
He is survived by his sister, Amelia Dees-Killette and husband, David; and a special friend, Diane Dees.
Family and friends will gather to remember Ike at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Swansboro Historical Association, PO Box 1574, Swansboro, NC 28584 or to NC Wildlife, 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699 (ncwildlife.org/donate).
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
