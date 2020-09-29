Patricia Huners, 71, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Rick Brooks. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Patricia was born April 11, 1949, in Glen Cove, N.Y., to the late Michael and Mary Nigro. She grew up in Glen Cove and moved to Carteret County 25 years ago, where she enjoyed the Crystal Coast. She enjoyed working as a bookkeeper for Sea Strike for numerous years before retiring. Patricia’s genuine care and concern for people’s wellbeing led her to become a volunteer at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, where she thoroughly loved the opportunity to help and encourage others.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Chopard and husband Thomas of Bayville, N.Y.; sisters, Carole Sarubbe of Glen Cove, N.Y., and Marsha Stubbs and husband Ed of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Caitlin Chopard and Bailey O’Neal, both of Bayville, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Huners.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
