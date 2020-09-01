Gloria Julian, 70, of Newport, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Noe-Brooks Funeral home with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating. A private burial will take place the following day in McColl, S.C.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 52 years, William G. Julian of the home; sons, Paul Julian of Summerville, S.C., Jason Julian of Gainesville, Fla., and Jonathon Julian of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Katherine Julian of Burlington, Vt.; nine grandchildren; brothers, Patrick McLain, Steve McLain and Norman McLain; and sisters, Betty Chandler, Susan Risler and Cindy Casely.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Peggy McLain; and brothers, John McLain and Charles McLain.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts in Gloria’s name can be given to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 7312,3 or online at cancer.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
