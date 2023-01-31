Randall Lloyd Powers, 73, formally resided in the town of Bogue and Morehead City, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Catonsville, Maryland, with family by his side.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bogue.
Randall was born on November 5, 1949, to William Powers and Esther Powers (Smith) in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He grew up in Carteret County where he could be found fishing in Bogue Sound with his Granddaddy, hanging out at El’s Drive-in, or working at the Sanitary. He was known to be the life of the party with a love for music and having a good time.
At the age of 27, he left Carteret County to pursue his career as an Electrician. While finding his career path he met and married Diana Lynn Powers (Collins) of Fremont, Ohio, where they were married in the Summer of 1981. Shortly after marriage, they welcomed their son, John Edward “Jed”, in November of 1982 and daughter, Lindsay Mae, in September of 1984. He lived the majority of his working days in Northern Ohio until he retired in 2006 and moved back to Hampstead, NC, to enjoy his retirement boating, collecting firearms, and coins. His last year of life was spent on the island of Guam, where he enjoyed watching the sunset over the Pacific Ocean and riding his motorcycle around the island.
He is survived by his spouse, Diana Lynn Powers of Catonsville, Maryland; his son, LCDR John Edward Powers of Guam; daughter, Dr. Lindsay Mae Powers of Catonsville, Maryland; granddaughters, Makayla Anne and Amelia Rose of Catonsville, Maryland; and brother, Kevin Kimball Powers of Carteret County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Powers and Mary Esther Powers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation, where he received care over the last four months and was always treated with great kindness and respect.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
