Hazel Schell, 80, of Newport, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Gary Carroll.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Steel of New Bern; and son, Ed Schell of Franklin, Tenn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Schell; and son, Jeffery Scott Schell.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
