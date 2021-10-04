Nellie Grace Bowen, 93, of Newport, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Jim Daub. The graveside service will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on Nellie’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Nellie was born September 16, 1928 in Princeton, West Virginia to the late Thomas and Daisey Goad. She was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock. She was a sweet and caring person that was always willing to give a helping hand to others. She was well known for her Oyster Stuffing at Thanksgiving and her scratch made Chicken Soup and Clam Chowder.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Ray Bowen and Deean Burney of Newport; granddaughter, Melissa Clark; and great-grandchildren, Graham Riggs and Caroline McKenna Riggs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Arnold Bowen; son, Randy Bowen; and sisters, Lucille Young, Lucy Newberry, and Rebecca St. Aubins.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions in memory of Nellie may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 305 US Hwy 70 W, Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
