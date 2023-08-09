Mr. James Marvin Bridges passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the age of 88, in Athens, Georgia.
He was born in Illinois to Vernon and Ruth Bridges in 1935 and has two sisters, Ruth and Doris. They moved to Valdosta, Georgia in 1940. Jim was a victim of polio at the age of 14 but did not let that stop him from becoming an Eagle Scout and studying aeronautical engineering at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
While in Atlanta Jim met the love of his life, Nancy Louise Carrol Bridges, whom he was with over 50 years, till her death in November 2016. They had three children together, Denise, Georgiana Lee, and Kevin. Jim went to work for several large aerospace companies all over the country and worked on many of the military aircraft that were pivotal to national defense. Though computers were in the early stages, Jim was fascinated with them and eventually switched careers to begin working with computers. He worked with several large banks over the years, and eventually, for the environmental protection agency, before retiring to the coast of North Carolina.
Jim was an avid reader who loved sci-fi and history. He was a shooting enthusiast and loved to go fishing. He was a hard worker who cared for his family, loved his God and his country.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth, and his three children, Denise, G-Lee and Kevin, as well as a granddaughter and three great grandchildren.
His memorial will be held at Pine Ridge Memorial Park in Kennesaw, GA, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10 AM.
