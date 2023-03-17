Florence Pittman Walton, 80, of Newport, entered into the Kingdom of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 16, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Fondly known as “Flossie” and “Mamadoll” by many, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. A long-time member of Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City, she loved camping, working in her yard, crafting and painting beautiful scenes on driftwood, making gingerbread houses, cooking big meals, and decorating for the holidays.
She was the second of six children born to the late James and Mary Pittman on June 13, 1942.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas Walton, daughter, Connie Sansone (husband Frank), son, Randy Walton (wife Mary), granddaughter, Leah Rambo (husband Andrew), and grandson, Ray Walton.
She is also survived by 4 sisters, Francis Fulford, Rosalie Gillikin, Patsy Renaud (husband Moe), Betty Holland, brother James Ray Pittman (wife Wanda), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Pittman and 2 brothers- in-law, Preston Fulford and Cecil Gillikin.
The family will be having a celebration of her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to Glad Tidings Church Daily Bread ministry at 4621 Country Club Rd., Morehead City, N.C. 28557; or to SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 340, Newport, N.C. 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
