Barbara Hodnett Chadwick, 76, of Mill Creek, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Reece’s Chapel in Mill Creek, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Chadwick Family Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Barbara was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Danville, Va., to the late Julian and Sally Hodnett. She was a dedicated member of Reece’s Chapel, where she held different offices over the years. Barbara loved the Lord and was a faithful servant. She had a heart of gold, always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt and lived her life as an example for others to follow. Barbara’s favorite restaurant was Seaside on Harkers Island, where she enjoyed the great food and fellowship of the employees and patrons.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Brian Chadwick Sr. of the home; sons, Terry Brian Chadwick Jr. and wife Catherine and Michael Ray Chadwick Sr. and companion Cynthia Willis, all of Mill Creek; grandchildren, Eric Lesley, Michael Ray Chadwick Jr., Gage Allred, Kimberly Patterson, Michelle Pitambersingh and Tommy Golden II; stepgranddaughter, Brandy Allred; and great-grandchildren, Madison Pitambersingh, Marie Pitambersingh, Tommy Golden III, Tanner Golden and Kylee Golden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Lee Chadwick.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Reece’s Chapel in Mill Creek. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent Reece’s Chapel at P.O. Box 249, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
