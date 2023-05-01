Sadie Culpepper Smith Cribb went to be with our Lord on April 27, 2023. She was surrounded by her family at home in Newport.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 2nd, at Broad Creek Methodist Church on Highway 24, officiated by Rev. Winkie Chadwick and Rev. David Bratton. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park, also on Highway 24. The family will receive family and friends 1 hour before the service at the church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Sadie was born on September 1, 1937, in Mill Creek, North Carolina, to the late Otis B. and Nannie Culpepper. She was 1 of 12 children. She often talked and had fond memories of growing up in Mill Creek. She loved basketball and played in high school. She was so proud that she drove bus 21 for Newport Consolidated School when she was a teenager. The Broad Creek Community was important to her, as was the Smith family. She and Pender Nolan were instrumental in the formation and operation of Pender Park Campground and Mobile Home Park. Sadie later attended Broad Creek Methodist Church and loved her church family. She was proud of being Pastor George's wife. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, playing Bingo at the Leon Mann Senior Center, eating oysters, and watching The Game Show Channel! She always wanted to ride and if the car was pulling out of the yard, she was sure to be in it. She really loved chocolate ice cream, chocolate cereal, chocolate milk, chocolate chocolate....
She is survived by her daughter and care giver, Lorraine and husband Dave DiTonno; sons, Andy and wife Bonnie Smith, and Johnny and wife Patti Smith, all of Newport; brother, Charles (Piggy) Culpepper of Newport; grandsons, DJ and wife Jenny Reynolds of Vanceboro, Anthony and wife Kristin DiTonno of Wichita Falls, TX; granddaughters, Mischele Granger of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mandy and husband Randy Murphy of Goldsboro, KariAnne and husband Don Horstman of Xenia, OH, Sunni Floyd of Newport, and Alisa Wilson of Charlottesville, VA; great grandchildren, Tanner Reynolds, Chloe Reynolds, Landon Reynolds, Donato DiTonno, Donovan DiTonno, Phoenix Granger, Scarlet Granger, Wyatt Murphy, MacKenzie Murphy, Jordan Kern, Riley Kern, Lacey Kern, Alexander Horstman, and Alexis Fredericks; and a great great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her special cousin who is like a brother, Winkie Chadwick and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
