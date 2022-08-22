Maxine Willard, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home.
Her service will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church, officiated by Rev. Don Wolford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church.
Maxine was born on August 9, 1929, in Evangeline, Louisiana to the late Richard and Nora Dosier. She was a faithful member of the Newport Baptist Church for many years. Maxine had many hobbies, she loved passing the time by crocheting and knitting. Her love for her sweet dogs was unmatched, she enjoyed feeding them especially. She was also a member of Tops. Maxine will be cherished as a loving wife of 57 years, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary “Susie” Ducote (Jason) of Morehead City; sons, Jack Willard (Terri) of San Antonio TX, James Willard (Debbie) of Newport, Ernest Willard of Newport, Willie Willard (Heather) of Newport; grandchildren, John Willard (Lori), Heather Harris (Caleb), Travis Mason, Justin Ducote, Seth Michael Schubert (Jennifer), Scotty Schubert, Sonzsa Schubert, Keith Willard, Andrew Willard, Stephen Willard, great grandchildren, Nora Willard, Issac Harris, James Willard, Riley Schubert, Bentley Schubert, Faith Schubert, and Hope Schubert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Willard; daughter, Linda Nettle; sons, John Willard Jr., Donnie Wayne Willard, Michael Joseph Willard; grandchildren, Darrel Nettle, Becky Nettle, and B.J. Willard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
