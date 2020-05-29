John Martin; incomplete May 29, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Martin, of Atlantic, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe GYM opens Friday morning, law enforcement calls for meeting with owner McElmon at noon todayArmy to help in search for soldier missing since SaturdaySports Center to join The GYM's action; lawsuit being filed on behalf of businesses not allowed to reopenFirst responders rescue boaters off Fort MaconABPD seeks information on suspect who fired shot outside gas stationSearch continues for soldier missing from Cape LookoutCounty confirms additional COVID-19 case TuesdayHarkers Island bridge petition going to administrative hearingProperty transfers: May 7-19Longtime county commissioner, Down East advocate Jonathan Robinson dies at 68 Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: Amazed at the disdain for our president (49)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Truth Seekers can save our country (45)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wake up America! (35)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Second Homeowners Deserve Financial Compensation for the Use of Their Property (28)EDITORIAL: Pandemic threatens voter integrity (22)EDITORIAL: Pandemic numbers creating distrust (16)EDITORIAL: Cooper ignores the human cost (14)School officials to consider bond resolution (11)LETTER TO THE EDITOR : Be very careful what we wish for (11)Harkers Island bridge petition going to administrative hearing (9) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Podcasts Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 22 - Food, NASCAR and Carteret Speedway Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 21 - County coming alive, Food and manners Updated May 28, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 20 - Memorial Day, reopening crowds and too much history Updated May 27, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 19 - Restaurants finally reopening May 22, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 18 - Reopening, Soccer, Tennis and TV May 20, 2020 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.