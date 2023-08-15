William David Pinsky, 82, of Hubert, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
He was born June 3, 1941, in Waterbury, CT a son of the late Samuel and Helen Marinson Pinsky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at his home.
David and his life-time partner, Hal Silver, owned and operated Through the Looking Glass Florist and Gifts in Swansboro for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Rotary Club. He was a graduate of St. Michael’s College in Colchester, VT.
He is survived by brother, Arnold Edward Pinsky, of Palm Shores, FL; sister, Sandra Pinsky Kozlowski, of Estero, FL; niece and nephews, Peter Samuel Turello, Shari Turello and spouse David Smith, and Robert Browne; and several great and great-great nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his life-time partner Charles “Hal” Silver and Dr. Henry “Oscar” Schindelar.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or Hospice at 3hc.org/donate-now/
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
