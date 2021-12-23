Edward Thomas Nelson, 80, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at All Saints Anglican Church.
Edward was born in Acushnet, Massachusetts, on January 3, 1941, to the late John and Thelma Nelson. After high school, he honorably served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps. His life’s work as a lineman was something Edward was quite proud of. He was inducted into the International Lineman’s Hall of Fame in Shelby, North Carolina where he was recognized for his hard work and dedication. Edward was a member of All Saints Anglican Church where he was a vestry committee member. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly O’Hara of Newport; sons, Christian Nelson and wife Barbara of Columbia, TN, Derek Smith of Morehead City, and Curtis Nelson and wife Lynn; and grandchildren, Samantha Nelson, Garrett Nelson, and Cameron O’Hara; and beloved dog, Jack.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Judith Hannah Nelson, who passed away December 5th of this year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Anglican Church, P.O. Box 309, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.