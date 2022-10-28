Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Victoria Cemetery on Star Church Road in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins.
Audrey was born on August 22, 1936, in Maysville, North Carolina, to the late James Jackson Mitchell and Rena Haye Mitchell. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her three children, Karen Piner Parsons and husband Scott of Atlantic Beach, Gayle Piner Karasinski and husband Steve of Morehead City, and Barry Walker Piner and wife Stefanie of Raleigh, NC; five grandchildren, Seaton Piner Karasinski, Ian Piner Karasinski, MacLain Hall Campbell, Walker Price Piner, and Ella Katherine Piner; brother, Jimmy Mitchell of Omaha, NE; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Piner of Beaufort, Dorothy Mitchell of Morehead City, and Collie Mitchell of Broad Creek; beloved nieces and nephews, Tom Piner and wife Cathy, Greg Piner and wife Danielle, James Phillip Piner and Amanda, and Joanne Piner Duncan and husband Tommy; and the children of the nieces and nephews, Hailey Duncan, James Piner Duncan, Kristin Springle and husband Ryan, Trent Piner, and Jackson Gregory Piner.
Recent years of Audrey’s life were special due to her loving caregiver, Whitney Geddings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, James Walker Piner on March 27, 2018.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
