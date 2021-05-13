Joan Elaine Betts Steele Lamson, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021, in her home.
Her faith service and community life celebration is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at the Crystal Coast Country Club in Pine Knoll Shores. There will be a life celebration immediately following. Pastor Tim Havlicek of First Presbyterian Church will be officiating.
She was born in Denver, Colo., Oct. 30, 1937,
She was the daughter of the late Linnea and John Betts. She was the sister to Joyce Weyers of Denver and the late Jeanette Neaudorf and the late John Betts Jr. She was married to the late Walter Steele and the late Wade P. Lamson.
Aside from all the accomplishments Joan had, she was the family’s mom, grandmom and mumzie.
Joan is survived by three children, Catherine Lee, Walter E. Steele Jr. and wife Laura and Susan McNamara and husband Guy Neff; three stepchildren, Joel Rathbone and wife Jean, George Rathbone and wife Lorraine and Betsy McBride and husband Henry Perretta; and 14 grandchildren, Greg McGill, Christopher Smith and wife Jennifer, Cassandra Smith, Daniel McNamara, Maureen McNamara, Matthew McNamara, Benjamin Steele, Julia Steele, Kimberly Rathbone, Joel Rathbone Jr. and wife Hester., Alan Rathbone, Scott Rathbone and wife Pam, Lindsey McBride and Lauren Watson and husband Bill. Joan was an aunt to Christine Betts, Matthew Budde and wife Petra and Mark Cardinal and wife Katie. She had an abundance of great-grandchildren.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joan Lamson Benevolent Fund at Carteret Health Care, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, and in the subject list “Joan Lamson Benevolent Fund.”
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
