Sue Lewis, 76 of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her private service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Norman Waligora. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Sue’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Sue was born Jan. 20, 1945, to the late Bergin and Ercie Adkins. She married the love of her life, Doug Lewis, March 1, 1964. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the owner and operator of Beach Vacation Properties. She enjoyed cooking mountain biscuits and gravy for her family. She enjoyed fresh-picked flowers and shopping thrift stores for bargains and to find what she called, “look pretties.” Her favorite bargains she found shopping for Vietri Italian Pottery.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Doug Lewis; daughter, Kim Price of Morehead City; sons, Doug Lewis II of Pine Knoll Shores and Sean Lewis and wife Marnie of Morehead City; grandchildren, Zach Cox and wife Lauren, Cassie Sandoval and husband Jesus, Sean Lewis II, Evan Lewis and Aaron Price; and great-grandchildren, Rachael Cox and Ezra Sandoval. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Blanche Ledbetter; and brothers, H.B. Adkins, Clyde Adkins, Doug Adkins, Duff Adkins, Clifton Adkins and Warren Adkins.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations in memory of Sue can be made to charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mudenfuneralhome.net.
