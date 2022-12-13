Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34, of Sealevel, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
Matthew was born October 4, 1988, at Forsyth Hospital in Winston Salem, NC, to Deanna and Bryce Smitherman, Jr.
Matthew graduated in 2007 from Forbush High School in East Bend, NC. He went on to Beyond Academics for a two-year program at UNCG. Matthew loved the outdoors. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, deer hunting, fishing and playing golf.
Matthew represented NC in the International Special Olympics on the golf team. He brought home the bronze medal. His favorite golf partner was his Great Uncle Larry Matthews, who certainly lived up to that title for Matthew and their golf games.
Matthew was an old soul who really liked to visit and be surrounded by people. He loved hugs and had a contagious smile like no other. He could light up a room with his smile. He suffered from a rare disorder called Cockayne Syndrome. It is a genetic disorder he was born with but wasn’t diagnosed until much later in his life. It really took its toll on him within the last 5 years.
Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mollie and Bryce Smitherman; Aunt, Janice Baity and his service dog and soulmate, Oreo.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Deanna and Bryce Smitherman, Jr. of Sealevel, NC; brother, Bryan (Ashley) Smitherman of Durham, NC; sister, Rachel (Gino) of Yadkinville, NC; five nieces and nephews: Wyatt Smitherman, Yates Smitherman, Mikenna Goodman, Jace Loman and Alana Amato; maternal grandparents, Sue and Dean Matthews of East Bend, NC; aunt, Emily (Eric) Hazen of East Bend, NC; cousins, Oliver, Isaac and Josey Hazen; uncle, James (Karen) Smitherman and cousin, Jade; uncle, Charles (Denise) Smitherman and cousins, Ashley Miller and Miranda Hines; uncle, Steve Baity and cousin, Rhonda Finney. Matthew leaves behind his new service puppy, Moe.
Services will be held at Gentry Funeral Home in East Bend, NC on Saturday, December 17 at 3pm. The family will receive friends after the service. There will also be a memorial service in Sealevel, NC, on a later date.
In lieu flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: Special Olympics of NC; Share and Care Cockayne Syndrome Network; Shady Grove UMC Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
