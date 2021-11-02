Doris Marie Monroe Pretty, 98, of Morehead City, after a full, rich life, God called her home to wear her golden crown Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
The family will receive family and friends at the home of Melissa and Curtis Oden, 1412 Avery St., Morehead City. Her service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke MB Church, Morehead City.
She was born May 5, 1923, to the late John and Melissa Smith Monroe.
Doris joined St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church family at an early age. She served faithfully as the church organist for over 53 years for the Youth Choir (which she organized), the Gospel, Women’s, and Mass Choirs, as well as the Praise and Worship Team. She also played for St. Stephen’s AMEZ Church for nearly 40 years as well as many other churches. Ms. Doris took her calling as Minister of Music seriously, both inside and out of the church. Up until age 94, she played for Ms. Bostic’s Annual Black History Program at the Primary School – which was a highlight of her year.
As service unto the Lord, she always strived to give her best and was going to make sure you were too! What that meant was you were going to have practice – that’s dedication. You were to use your gifts, you couldn’t tell her no – that’s encouragement. If something wasn’t just right, you were going to hear about it – well, that was just “Ms. Doris.”
A native of Morehead City and true visionary and business woman, she loved serving her family, church and community. If ever there was a need, she would find a way to get it done. An attendee in the Carteret County schools, as early as the 8th grade she would leave school early each Wednesday to run home to measure oysters to prepare deliveries for her Family’s Oyster Business – that she would later take over. Learning compassion and hard work from her parents, she also served as lead keeper at Flemmings Hotel, a beautician, and entrepreneur – with Holland’s Seafood, Dot’s Grill and Dot’s Motel and Rentals. To those down on their luck, she would never turn them away. She would often provide wise counsel, lodging, and support – to both family and stranger – until they got back on their feet.
These traits she also instilled in her family. To preserve and carry on the legacy of service, she leaves - one son, Jesse Moore (Katrina) of Columbia, SC; two daughters, Melissa Oden (Curtis) of Morehead City and Amelia Bryant of Sumter, SC; a son-in-law, Leander Turner of Youngstown, Ohio; step-children – Ruby (Alec) Jones, Morehead City, Michael Pretty (Felisha), Levon Pretty (Diane), Lanham, Maryland; ten grandchildren; and many great-grands and great-great-grands, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children – Dorothy M. Simmons, Johnetta B. Turner; brothers – John, Avant, Alec, Doug; sisters – Georgia, Bea, and Lula Bell; and great grandson Ethan Pretty.
Services entrusted to Oscar’s Mortuary, New Bern.
