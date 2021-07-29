Cena Thompson, 87 of Morehead City, passed on to her eternal life Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Andrew Midgett. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. A private interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
She was an Assisted Living resident at Trinity Elms in Clemmons, NC for the last 3 years.
Eunice Delcena West Thompson was born on February 8, 1934, in Evergreen, North Carolina to the late Ira Wyche West and Gladys Small West. She married Jelder “JR” Thompson in 1951 and resided in Morehead City, NC, for 53 years. Cena and JR were members of Faith Bible church and loved the Christian relationships gained during that time.
Cena was small in stature, but her heart was spread to many far and wide through prayers, cards, and songs. She prioritized Christ in her home as a young woman and her passion to study God’s word is evidenced by the hundreds of journal pages and songs she wrote.
As Grandma, her grandchildren remember their time at her piano and her individual attention.
Survivors include sons, Gary Thompson (Nancy) of Newport, NC, and Tony Thompson, of Mocksville, NC; daughters, Fay Phillips (Michael) and Kay McCaskill (Carr) of Winston Salem; and sisters, Toye Thompson of Bladenboro, NC, and Donna Thompson of Whiteville. She has 9 surviving grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ira Wyche West, Jr; and grandson, Tony Thompson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Gramercy Christian School, 8170 US 70, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
