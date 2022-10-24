Katherine Lee Butler Triggs, 70, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
A native of Carteret County, Kathy was born to the late Richard and Alice Jean Cayton Butler. She lived most of her life in the Morehead City area where she worked as a secretary in the real estate industry. Later in her career, she assisted Mack Churchill of Atlantic Beach with his environmental consulting firm.
Katherine will be fondly remembered for her love of her three sons and her kind and thoughtful mannerisms toward all.
She is survived by: 3 Sons, Morton N. Triggs of Chicopee, MA, Michael B. Triggs of Wilmington, and Stephen W. Triggs of Greenville, NC; 3 grandchildren, Brett Triggs of Spencer MA, Alicia Triggs of Spencer MA, Kelly Triggs of Hendersonville, NC; 8 siblings, Debi Swartz of Bend, Oregon, Dale Bryant of Bristol, Conn, Dian Bohner of Marion, Ohio, Kelly Butler of Flint, Texas, Rhonda Eaves of Garfield, Arizona, Wayne Hagwood of Jacksonville, Florida, Susan Jones of Dayton, Ohio, Robbie Newton of Connersville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Save Cape Lookout Foundation, 611-1/2 Front Street, Beaufort, NC 28516, 252-728-4601-www.savecapelookout.com.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
