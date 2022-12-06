David Bridgers, 64, of Beaufort, passed away at home on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on December 8, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Meg” Bridgers of the home, two brothers: Ernie Bridgers and his wife Carol of Garner, Scott Bridgers, and his wife Amy of Knightdale and their two children: Haley and Garrett; his daughter, Heather Ainsworth and her husband James and their two children: Delaney and Colin of Newport, his daughter, Kayla Graham and her two children: Alexis and Ben, also of Newport. He leaves behind a multitude of special nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, some of which are considered extended family.
David was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sara Prince of Raleigh, his father, Ernest Bridgers of Raleigh, his mother, Judy Bridgers of Raleigh, and an older brother, Tim Bridgers of Texas.
The family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to the St. Jude’s Cancer Research or to The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
