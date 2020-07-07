William Allen Andrews, 69, of Harkers Island, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
In accordance with his wishes, his funeral services were held June 19 in Durham.
William’s mission in life was to serve others according to God’s will, and this was evident in the way he lived his life.
The family would like to thank Harkers Island EMS, very special friends who were there to help and Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for their prompt services.
William is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pat of the home; and very special nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
If you want to honor William, love your neighbor and take care of your heart health.
Arrangements are by Clements Funeral Service Inc. of Durham.
(Paid obituary)
