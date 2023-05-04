Carson Rose Funk, 30, died April 28, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday, May 14, at Emerald Isle, NC. Please message Gina or Peter on Facebook for details and information on lodging.
Carson was born in Forsyth County, NC, to Gina Grubbs Funk and Peter Funk, who survive. In addition to her parents, she is survived by brothers, Garrett Funk of Portland, Oregon and Atticus Funk of Hickory, NC, and her companion and fiancée, Ben Brewer of Winston-Salem, NC.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Douglas W. Grubbs and Mozelle Grubbs and Edward Albert Funk, Sr. and Catherine Elizabeth Funk.
Carson was a graduate of Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville, NC, and of UNC Asheville, where she majored in Theatre Arts. After graduating and working in theater in Asheville, Carson moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she worked at the Universal Theme Park. She then began work as an editor and writing consultant, establishing her online presence during the dark days of the pandemic. She recently relocated back to Winston-Salem, and she was working and creating her art and helping her clients up to the end of her life.
Carson Rose Funk loved her dog, Andy, and all living creatures. She was a dedicated vegetarian from a young age, and she led by example the law of love.
Please participate in the online “Three Acts of Kindness” challenge in her honor.
