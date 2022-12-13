Robert D. Newton, Sr., 88, of Morehead City, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Jay Bush.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
